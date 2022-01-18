Xbox Game Pass Calendar In January 2022: Danganronpa Anniversary Arrives By Surprise

Xbox Game Pass confirms the titles that will join the catalog in the remaining weeks of January. Rainbow Six Extraction and Hitman Trilogy stand out. Xbox has revealed in advance the new additions to Xbox Game Pass for the remainder of January 2022. The first month of the year will conclude with some big news, including the availability of Rainbow Six Extraction from day one.

Xbox Game Pass in January 2022

The announcement has been made before the publication of the usual entry on Xbox Wire, so we do not have exact dates of the games except those that debut in the Microsoft Store. We will update the list when they are confirmed. Then we leave you with them.

Now available

Danganronpa Anniversary Edition – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

January 18

Nobody Saves the World – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

January 20

Hitman Trilogy – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Rainbow Six Extraction – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Pupperazzi – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Windjammers 2 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Determined

Death’s Door – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Gaming Cloud

Taiko no Tatsujin: The DrumMaster – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Rainbow Six Siege-PC

During this month the catalog has been expanded with eight new games. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the main name on the table as part of the collaboration with Electronic Arts. All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can enjoy the remastered trilogy of one of the sagas that marked an era on Xbox 360 and PS3. On the other hand, the space travel of Outer Wilds returned to the front line of battle; an essential independent title for lovers of science fiction.