Xbox Game Pass Calendar: All The Games Coming In 2021

Xbox Game Pass: Xbox confirms during E3 2021 an extensive game publishing plan that leaves a total of 27 titles included in its Xbox Game Pass platform. Xbox Game Pass is the backbone of Microsoft’s strategy for the present and the future in video games. Committed to offering at least one first party title every quarter and with the idea of ​​taking its platform even to Smart TV within not too long, the North American firm has confirmed the 27 titles that will soon arrive at its on-demand video game service during Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held at E3 2021.

27 New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass – Dates Confirmed

Microsoft’s conference at E3 2021 was an announcement frenzy. What if Microsoft Flight Simulator for console; what if Back 4 Blood day one on the platform; What if 10 new classic Bethesda games now available on Xbox Game Pass; the arrival of Yakuza: Like a Dragon… But that’s not all. In order not to miss anything, here is a summary of the 27 titles that will be available on Xbox Game Pass, most of them both on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S as well as on Windows 10 PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming a via the cloud on Android.

Released games coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2021

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud Game, Xbox Series X | S) – July 27

Hades (PC, cloud game and console) – August 21

Among Us (cloud game and console) – 2021

New releases coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One in 2021

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud Game, and Console) – June 22

The Ascent (PC, cloud game and console) – July 29

Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud Game, and Console) – August 19

Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud Game, and Console) – August 25

Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud Game, and Console) – September 17

Sable (PC, cloud game and console) – September 23

Scorn (PC, Cloud Game, and Xbox Series X | S) – Fall 2021

Anacrusis (PC, Cloud Game, and Console) – Fall 2021

Back 4 Blood (PC, cloud game and console) – October 12

Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28

Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud Game, and Console) – November 9

Shredders (PC, cloud game and console) – December 2021

Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud Game, and Console) – Holiday 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud Game, and Console) – 2021

The Gunk (PC, cloud game and console) – 2021