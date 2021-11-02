Xbox Game Pass Busting November:: San Andreas, Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two…

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft’s subscription service hits the gas this November with some of the most anticipated and acclaimed games of 2021. What a month of November that Xbox Game Pass users have ahead of them. Microsoft has just made official a first batch of games that will arrive in the service in the next few days and on the list there are news of the caliber of Forza Horizon 5, the remastering of San Andreas that is part of the GTA Trilogy, or one of the most popular titles. laureates from all over 2021, that cooperative wonder known as It Takes Two. And those are just three of the eight additions that will be added to Game Pass in the coming weeks. This is the full list:

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) – November 2

Unpacking (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S) – November 2

It Takes Two (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S) – November 4

Kill It With Fire (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S) – November 4

Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S) – November 9

Football Manager 2022 (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S) – November 9

GTA San Andreas Remastered (Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S) – November 11

One Step from Eden (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S) – November 11

Games leaving Game Pass in November 2021

As we always say: the chickens that come in through those that come out. Such guests are just taking over from the six games that will leave Xbox Game Pass on November 15. Luckily, those chosen will have a discount of up to 20% in their price until the day of goodbye, so that those who want to play them calmly (or acquire them and have them forever) can do so at the best price. Here are the first goodbyes of the month:

Final Fantasy VIII HD (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S)

Planet Coaster (Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S)

Star Renegades (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S)

Streets of Rogue (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S)

The Gardens Between (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S)

River City Girls (PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S)