Xbox Game Pass Apparently Loses 11 Games on September 15th

The last two days of August were very busy for Xbox Game Pass. On August 30, several important additions were released, including “Immortality”, which received rave reviews. However, on August 31, 10 games left the service, which is twice the usual number. But even worse, Hades was in the lead, and it is considered one of the best games of 2020.

Now that the fans are behind us, many are looking forward to September. Xbox Game Pass has already confirmed several games for September, but the company has not yet revealed a list of games that will be released in the first half of the month and will be released in the second half. The announcement is unlikely to happen over the weekend either, and since September 5 is Labor Day, it’s likely to happen on September 6 before fans know for sure. However, thanks to the Game Pass control panel, fans can already know what will be released next month.

This won’t be the first time fans have received an Xbox Game Pass update via the toolbar before the official announcement, but fans should still treat this information with some skepticism. After all, it is likely that all these games are leaving on September 15, and there are 11 of them. This is an odd number, given that it usually takes 5, and 10 is a big deal. At the same time, it may be that this is for the whole month, or maybe some of this is incorrect / was changed for the official announcement, but accidentally left in the dashboard. In any case, fans should wait for the official announcement, but it would be wise to play these games before September 15 (if fans want to).

Xbox Game Pass Titles Apparently Leave the List on September 15th

A Plague Tale: Innocence Aragami 2 Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Craftopia Final Fantasy 13 Flynn: Son of Crimson I Am Fish Lost Words: Beyond The Page Mighty Goose SkateBIRD The Artful Escape

Of course, assuming it’s as legitimate as it seems, the biggest losses are A Plague Tale: Innocence and Final Fantasy 13. The latter may not be the most popular game in the franchise, but it’s a Final Fantasy game nonetheless. The first, perhaps, causes the greatest confusion, since its sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, is released on the first day on Xbox Game Pass in October. Losing the original game before that is a strange step, but fans should be able to go through it before September 15th if they want.

However, this is a solid line of games leaving the Xbox Game Pass, which, of course, only aggravates the situation. The Artful Escape, Skatebird, Craftopia, Bug Fables and Aragami 2 have been praised for one or the other, and for many, it might be worth checking out some of them as soon as possible.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers receive several games monthly.