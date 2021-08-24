Xbox Game Pass Announces Lineup of New Humble Games Games

Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft’s conference at Gamescom also remembered independent games. Available on Xbox One and Xbox Launch Series.Microsoft and Humble Games have unveiled a rich lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. The Xbox conference at Gamescom 2021 has been the chosen setting to showcase this catalog of independent works, available at no additional cost with a subscription as soon as they hit the market.

As we can see in the video, provided by Humble Games, we have works such as Bushiden, Archvale, Dodgeball Academia (now available) or Midnight Flight Express. Many of them will also be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming and Windows 10 PC.

Archvale

Bushiden

Chinatown Detective Agency

Dodgeball Academy

Flynn: Son of Crimson – September 15, 021

Midnight fight express

Next Space Rebels

Signalis

Unpacking

Unsighted

Gamescom 2021: what can we expect from Opening Night Live?

Gamescom 2021 still has a big date in the bedroom. After the Xbox conference, the next big event is Opening Night Live, which will take place this Wednesday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. (CEST) and will last two hours; We will also have a 30-minute preview starting at 7:30 p.m.

The organization confirmed that we will have more than 30 titles at the conference, although surprises are to be expected. The partners associated with the event are, among many others: Xbox Game Studios, Ubisoft, Activision, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda Softworks, Daedalic Entertainment, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Humble Games, Koch Media, Konami, Manticore Games, miHoYo, SEGA, Team17, Wargaming and more.

If we look at specific titles, we know that there will be works such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, SAINTS ROW, LEGO STAR WARS: The Skywalker Saga, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Tales of Arise, Genshin Impact, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania or Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

Feel free to follow all the news from Gamescom 2021 here.