Xbox Game Pass Announces 5 New Games for July 2022

Xbox Game Pass usually makes two major announcements every month, one at the beginning and the other closer to the middle. It doesn’t mind announcing or dropping new Game Pass games here and there, but this schedule is reliable for fans. As one set of Xbox Game Pass games begins to wear out, a new selection helps keep the hype going.

For example, As Dusk Falls was the only previously announced game on July 19, but now it seems fans can expect two more games to join the service on July 19. In total, Xbox Game Pass announced the release of 5 more games in the service, 5 games will leave the service on July 31 and left a lot of room for surprises.

Join As Dusk Falls by Game Pass tomorrow, July 19 — it’s Watch Dogs 2 and Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation. Then, a couple of days later, on July 22, fans will be able to pick up MotoGP22 and Torment: Tides of Numenera. Inside is the last game scheduled for July 29.

Xbox Game Pass List for July 2022

July 19 — As Dusk Falls (Cloud, Console, PC) July 19 — Watch Dogs 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) July 19 — Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) July 22 — MotoGP22 (Cloud, Console, PC) July 22 — Torment: Tides of Numenera (Cloud and console) July 19 — Inside (cloud, console, PC)

The headlines in bold are new ads.

In general, there is a wide variety of names here, even if some of them are a mixed package. For example, reviews of As Dusk Falls dropped today, but the interactive crime drama doesn’t look too appealing to critics. Watch Dogs 2 is a famous game set in the San Francisco Bay Area, where players take on the role of a young hacker named Marcus Holloway.

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is a large—scale real-time strategy game with a dynamic battlefield, complemented by a single-player campaign and multiplayer combat. MotoGP is the latest in the franchise and is positioned as the most exciting MotoGP experience, featuring 120 races, 20 tracks and championships at every turn.

Finally, the last two are unique even among this diverse selection. Torment explores the Earth a billion years into the future in the sci-fi setting Numenera, where players make choices related to life and death in a world built on the bones of extinct civilizations. The latest game is Inside, a dark action platformer from Playdead, also known for creating Limbo.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers receive several games monthly.