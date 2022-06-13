Xbox Game Pass Already Has 3 First-day Games Confirmed for August 2022

Microsoft is doing its best for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, doing everything possible to replenish the lineup with high-quality first-day releases, major third-party games and other perks. The Xbox Game Pass was the focus of attention at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, where Microsoft unveiled a wide range of games that will be added to the Game Pass over the next 12 months.

Before the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the new game of the first day, which will appear in the Xbox Game Pass, was quietly confirmed for August 2022. Turbo Golf Racing will be available on Xbox Game Pass on August 4 as part of the Xbox Game Preview program, which means that it will be available. Game Pass subscribers as an early access game. It should be noted that Turbo Golf Racing is just one of the new Xbox Game Pass games for August 2022 that has been confirmed at the moment.

In August 2022, another new game has been confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass, and this is Two Point Campus, which will launch on August 9. Two Point Campus is the latest game in the Two Point series, which also includes the popular Two Point Hospital. Two Point Campus offers the same gameplay as Two Point Hospital, but instead of running a hospital, in Two Point Campus, players run a college campus. The Two Point campus looks promising for simulator fans, so it will be interesting to see if it lives up to expectations.

New Xbox Game Pass Games for August 2022

Turbo Golf Racing — August 4 Two Point Campus — August 9 Midnight Fight Express — August 23

In addition to Turbo Golf Racing and Two Point Campus, Xbox Game Pass subscribers also have Midnight Fight Express, which is looking forward to starting on August 23. While Turbo Golf Racing combines sports and vehicles a la Rocket League, Midnight Fight Express is a stylish action game with over-the—top violence. All three games should be interesting additions to the Xbox Game Pass line in August 2022, especially since they are all brand new releases of the first day.

Of course, these three games are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the new Xbox Game Pass games for August 2022. so Game Pass subscribers still have time before they find out about the full line-up.

In the near future, Xbox Game Pass subscribers should learn about the rest of the new Xbox Game Pass games for June 2022, as well as about the games that will appear in the service in July 2022. There should be no shortage of Game Pass games to check out. while they are waiting for more information about what will happen in the future.