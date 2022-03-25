Xbox Game Pass: All Games Compatible With Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Game Pass: The Microsoft service includes the possibility of enjoying a vast catalog of games through the cloud. Since Project xCloud was officially announced, Microsoft has worked to integrate and adapt many video games to the cloud. As part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription, users have the opportunity to play many titles via streaming. In addition, the efforts of the North American giant have also focused on making adjustments to implement touch controls on iOS and Android mobile devices.

It is important to note that the option to play in the cloud is only available with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, which costs 12.99 euros per month and includes console, PC and Gold subscription games. The list of games is expanding every month and already has 350 products available.

Complete list of games

A Plague Tale: Innocence

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES

ANVIL : Vault Breaker (Game Preview)

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition

ASTRONEER

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Among Us

Aragami 2

archvale

Astria Ascending

atomicrops

BLiNX: The Time Sweeper

Back 4 Blood

back bone

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 1

Battlefield V

Battletoads

Before We Leave

Ben 10 : Power Trip

Beige Console (Game Preview)

Black Desert

Bleeding Edge

Blood Roots

Boyfriend Dungeon

breath edge

Bridge Builder Portal

Broken Age

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Carrion

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition

ClusterTruck

Conan Exiles

contrast

Course with Ryan

crack down 3

craftopia

cricket 19

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Crystals

CrossfireX: Opération Catalyseur

crown trick

Curse of the Dead Gods

DEEEER Simulator: Votre jeu de cerf de tous les jours

DIRT 5

DOOM

DOOM (1993)

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

DOOM II (Classic)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

DRAGON QUEST XI S : Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition

Dandy Ace

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Dark Alliance

darkest dungeon

DayZ

Dead Cells

dead space

Dead by Daylight

Death’s Door [Xbox]

Deep Rock Galactic

descenders

Destroy All Humans!

Dicey Dungeons

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Disneyland Adventures

Dodgeball Academy

Donut County

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age: Inquisition

dreamscaper

Echo Generation

Edge of Eternity

Elite Dangerous Standard Edition

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enter The Gungeon

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

exo one

F1 2019

FAR: Changing Tides

FOR HONOR Standard Edition

fable-anniversary

fable II

Fable III

fae tactics

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Farming Simulator 19

fire watch

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition

Forager

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fuzion Frenzy

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears Tactics

Gears of War 2

gears of war 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

GenerationZero

Genesis Noir

Goat Simulator

going under

Golf With Your Friends

Gorogoa

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

GreedFall

grounded

HITMAN Trilogy

Hades

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: The Masterchief Collection

Halo Infinite (campaign)

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo: Spartan Assault

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hollow Knight

Human Fall Flat

I Am Fish

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Infernax

injustice 2

Into the Pit

It Takes Two

Jetpac Refueled

Joy Ride Turbo

Jurassic World Evolution

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Kameo

Katamari Damacy REROLL

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Kill It With Fire

Killer Instinct : Definitive Edition

Kraken Academy!!

LIMBO

LUMINES REMASTERED

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Lake

last stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos

Lemnis Gate

Record of Lodoss War Deedlit in Wonder Lebyrinth

The Sims 4

Lethal League Blaze

Library Of Ruin

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X | yes

Madden NFL 20

maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect: Andromeda

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year Edition

Mighty Goose

Mind Scanners

minecraft dungeons

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Monster Sanctuary

MonsterTrain

Moonglow Bay

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

MotoGP20

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Myst

Narita Boy

Need for Speed™ Heat

neon abyss

neo-verse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Next Space Rebels

Nimbus le Trublion | Rain on Your Parade

No Man’s Sky

Nobody Saves the World

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition

Nuclear Throne

OCTOPATH TRAVELER

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4

OUTRIDERS

oblivion

Olija

omni

One Step From Eden

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Outlast 2

Overcooked! two

Paradise Killer

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bayée

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phoenix Point

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: La Batalla de Neighborville

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Project Wingman

Psychonauts

Psychonauts 2

Pupperazzi

Quake

RAGE

RAGE 2

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

Raji: An Ancient Epiс

ReCore

Recompile

Remnant: From the Ashes

Ring of Pain

Rubber Bandits

Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure

SCARLET NEXUS

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

STAR WARS Battlefront II

STEEP

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Sable

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction (Game Preview)

Secret Neighbor

Serious Sam 4

Shadow Warrior 2

Shredders

Signs of the Sojourner

Skate 3

SkateBIRD

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Slay The Spire

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SnowRunner

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer : édition Farewell

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition

Streets of Rage 4

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

Superliminal

Supraland

Surgeon Simulator 2

TRANSFORMERS : BATTLEGROUNDS

TUNIC

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Tell Me Why: Chapitre 1-3

Telling Lies

Terraria

The Anacrusis (Acceso anticipado)

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Forgotten City

The Good Life

The Gunk

The Last Kids on Earth et le Sceptre Maudit !

The Long Dark

The Outer Worlds

The Pedestrian

The Procession to Calvary

The Riftbreaker

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Wild at Heart

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Townscaper

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2

Tropico 6

Twelve Minutes

Two Point Hospital

UNSIGHTED

Undertale

Undungeon

Unpacking

Unravel Two

Visage

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Wasteland Remastered

We Happy Few

What Remains of Edith Finch

Windjammers 2

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World War Z

Worms Rumble

Worms W.M.D

Wreckfest

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yes, Your Grace

Young Souls

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

art of rally

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Halo Wars