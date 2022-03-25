Xbox Game Pass: All Games Compatible With Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Game Pass: The Microsoft service includes the possibility of enjoying a vast catalog of games through the cloud. Since Project xCloud was officially announced, Microsoft has worked to integrate and adapt many video games to the cloud. As part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription, users have the opportunity to play many titles via streaming. In addition, the efforts of the North American giant have also focused on making adjustments to implement touch controls on iOS and Android mobile devices.
It is important to note that the option to play in the cloud is only available with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, which costs 12.99 euros per month and includes console, PC and Gold subscription games. The list of games is expanding every month and already has 350 products available.
Complete list of games
A Plague Tale: Innocence
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
ANVIL : Vault Breaker (Game Preview)
ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
ASTRONEER
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Among Us
Aragami 2
archvale
Astria Ascending
atomicrops
BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
Back 4 Blood
back bone
Banjo Kazooie: N n B
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Bassmaster Fishing 2022
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battlefield 4
Battlefield 1
Battlefield V
Battletoads
Before We Leave
Ben 10 : Power Trip
Beige Console (Game Preview)
Black Desert
Bleeding Edge
Blood Roots
Boyfriend Dungeon
breath edge
Bridge Builder Portal
Broken Age
Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
Carrion
Children of Morta
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
ClusterTruck
Conan Exiles
contrast
Course with Ryan
crack down 3
craftopia
cricket 19
Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
Crystals
CrossfireX: Opération Catalyseur
crown trick
Curse of the Dead Gods
DEEEER Simulator: Votre jeu de cerf de tous les jours
DIRT 5
DOOM
DOOM (1993)
DOOM 3
DOOM 64
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
DOOM II (Classic)
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
DRAGON QUEST XI S : Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition
Dandy Ace
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
Dark Alliance
darkest dungeon
DayZ
Dead Cells
dead space
Dead by Daylight
Death’s Door [Xbox]
Deep Rock Galactic
descenders
Destroy All Humans!
Dicey Dungeons
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Dishonored Definitive Edition
Disneyland Adventures
Dodgeball Academy
Donut County
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon Age: Inquisition
dreamscaper
Echo Generation
Edge of Eternity
Elite Dangerous Standard Edition
Embr
Empire of Sin
Enter The Gungeon
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
exo one
F1 2019
FAR: Changing Tides
FOR HONOR Standard Edition
fable-anniversary
fable II
Fable III
fae tactics
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Fallout: New Vegas
Farming Simulator 19
fire watch
Flynn: Son of Crimson
Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition
Forager
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Fuzion Frenzy
Gang Beasts
Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
Gears Tactics
Gears of War 2
gears of war 3
Gears of War 4
Gears of War: Judgment
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
GenerationZero
Genesis Noir
Goat Simulator
going under
Golf With Your Friends
Gorogoa
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition
GreedFall
grounded
HITMAN Trilogy
Hades
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo: The Masterchief Collection
Halo Infinite (campaign)
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
Halo: Spartan Assault
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hollow Knight
Human Fall Flat
I Am Fish
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
Infernax
injustice 2
Into the Pit
It Takes Two
Jetpac Refueled
Joy Ride Turbo
Jurassic World Evolution
Just Cause 4: Reloaded
Kameo
Katamari Damacy REROLL
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Kill It With Fire
Killer Instinct : Definitive Edition
Kraken Academy!!
LIMBO
LUMINES REMASTERED
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Lake
last stop
Lawn Mowing Simulator
The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
Lemnis Gate
Record of Lodoss War Deedlit in Wonder Lebyrinth
The Sims 4
Lethal League Blaze
Library Of Ruin
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X | yes
Madden NFL 20
maneater
Marvel’s Avengers
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Mass Effect: Andromeda
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year Edition
Mighty Goose
Mind Scanners
minecraft dungeons
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
Monster Sanctuary
MonsterTrain
Moonglow Bay
Moonlighter
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
MotoGP20
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
Myst
Narita Boy
Need for Speed™ Heat
neon abyss
neo-verse
New Super Lucky’s Tale
Next Space Rebels
Nimbus le Trublion | Rain on Your Parade
No Man’s Sky
Nobody Saves the World
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
Nuclear Throne
OCTOPATH TRAVELER
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
OUTRIDERS
oblivion
Olija
omni
One Step From Eden
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outer Wilds
Outlast 2
Overcooked! two
Paradise Killer
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bayée
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Phoenix Point
Pikuniku
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Plants vs. Zombies: La Batalla de Neighborville
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Prey
Project Wingman
Psychonauts
Psychonauts 2
Pupperazzi
Quake
RAGE
RAGE 2
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
Raji: An Ancient Epiс
ReCore
Recompile
Remnant: From the Ashes
Ring of Pain
Rubber Bandits
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
SCARLET NEXUS
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
STAR WARS Battlefront II
STEEP
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
Sable
Sea of Thieves
Second Extinction (Game Preview)
Secret Neighbor
Serious Sam 4
Shadow Warrior 2
Shredders
Signs of the Sojourner
Skate 3
SkateBIRD
Skul: The Hero Slayer
Slay The Spire
Slime Rancher
Sniper Elite 4
SnowRunner
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer : édition Farewell
Stardew Valley
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
Stellaris: Console Edition
Streets of Rage 4
Subnautica
Subnautica: Below Zero
Superliminal
Supraland
Surgeon Simulator 2
TRANSFORMERS : BATTLEGROUNDS
TUNIC
Tainted Grail: Conquest
Tell Me Why: Chapitre 1-3
Telling Lies
Terraria
The Anacrusis (Acceso anticipado)
The Artful Escape
The Ascent
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Evil Within
The Evil Within 2
The Forgotten City
The Good Life
The Gunk
The Last Kids on Earth et le Sceptre Maudit !
The Long Dark
The Outer Worlds
The Pedestrian
The Procession to Calvary
The Riftbreaker
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Wild at Heart
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Townscaper
Trailmakers
Train Sim World 2
Tropico 6
Twelve Minutes
Two Point Hospital
UNSIGHTED
Undertale
Undungeon
Unpacking
Unravel Two
Visage
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: TIP
Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Wasteland 3
Wasteland Remastered
We Happy Few
What Remains of Edith Finch
Windjammers 2
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World War Z
Worms Rumble
Worms W.M.D
Wreckfest
Yakuza 3 Remastered
Yakuza 4 Remastered
Yakuza 5 Remastered
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Yes, Your Grace
Young Souls
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
art of rally
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Halo Wars