Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Games Today

Approximately every two weeks, Xbox Game Pass announces its upcoming games. However, it does not always show its full strength, since the service has added surprise games several times in the past. However, it’s always nice to know what will happen in a week or two. The timing of the Xbox Game Pass announcement usually indicates the beginning and middle of the month.

So, just a few days ago, Xbox Game Pass unveiled a list of upcoming games. The other day, he threw Ghost Recon Wildlands into the Game Pass and confirmed two games for today, August 4. One of the two games was previously announced as the Xbox Game Pass game of the first day, but the other was not previously mentioned.

The first game is Turbo Golf Racing, which will appear in Game Pass on PC, in the cloud and on the console. Basically, this is the golf version of Rocket League, where players have to race, use upgrades, jump, flip and push their golf ball along the race track and hit the hole at the end to win. It’s a party game that got a lot better after being included in the Xbox Game Pass.

The second game is only available as part of the PC Game Pass and is called Shenzhen I/O. This is a fairly simple puzzle game in which players take on the role of an immigrant in Shenzhen, China. This is an electronics engineer working for Shenzhen Longteng Electronics, and the players “create” products for customers. This includes creating schemas, writing code, running them, and more. Of course, everything is simplified for the average player, although the programming language in the game is similar to assembler. However, the whole circuit is simplified compared to real electronics.

Whether they match the player’s fantasy or not, there’s even more on the horizon. Four games have been confirmed in the Xbox Game Pass for next week, including Two Point Campus on August 9, as well as Cooking Simulator, Expeditions: Rome and Offworld Trading Company on August 11. The last two are only available for PC, and the first two are only available for PC. available on all Xbox Game Pass platforms.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass is set to lose five games on August 15th. Interested parties should definitely play them before they disappear, or if they like them but can’t finish them, pick them up at the current discount. These five games are: Boyfriend Dungeon, Curse of the Dead Gods, Library of Ruin, Starmancer and Train Sim World 2.

