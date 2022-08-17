Xbox Game Pass Adds Touch Controls to 16 More Games in the August Update

Xbox Game Pass allows subscribers to play hundreds of games, ranging from new AAA releases to little-known indie games at about the price of a basic Netflix subscription. Games regularly come and go from the service, and this month several more games for Xbox and PC will appear on the platform. In addition, subscribers of the more expensive Game Pass Ultimate for $15 can also get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which allows users to stream games to consoles, PCs and even mobile devices.

Not all of the more than 350 Xbox Game Pass games that support Xbox Cloud Gaming also support touch controls. However, more than 100 are already doing this, and that number has increased by 16 since the last service update. These include old favorites, new releases, AAA blockbusters and creative works of indie art.

Xbox Game Pass community leader Megan Sperr announced the new touchscreen games on her blog on August 16. Among them is the critically acclaimed visual novel Coffee Talk, which appeared on Game Pass today. Players act as a barista in a fictional version of Seattle, Washington, where they will interact with various characters, including fantastic creatures such as elves and mermaids. Players can talk, listen to their problems and generally get to know them by brewing their favorite caffeinated drinks.

Other new touchscreen games include BioWare’s Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age 2 role-playing games. Hopefully Dragon Age: Inquisition will join the list soon if anyone wants to play the full trilogy on mobile while waiting for news about Mass Effect. 4 and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. These are not the only EA games that have received touch controls, a 360 Skate era skateboarding game has also joined the list. There is also a cartoon-like but mechanically realistic Super Mega Baseball 3. Additionally, gamers can try out Star Wars: Squadrons if they want to experience high-speed space battles on a touchscreen interface.

Speaking of speed, Turbo Golf Racing from Hugecalf Studios also now supports touch controls. In this unusual arcade race, released in August, players chase huge balls along difficult tracks, driving into them in different funny cars. Meanwhile, fans of more orthodox sports games can try Matchpoint — Tennis Championships and MLB baseball simulator The Show 22.

Other games that now support touch screen include Chorus, a third-person space combat simulator. There is also an indie adventure game Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, a retro fighting game TMNT Shredder’s Revenge and a comedy management simulator Two Point Campus. Finally, the last two games that received touch control are the children’s games My Friend Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls.