Xbox Game Pass Adds More Games In July: Last Stop

Xbox Game Pass: The month will not end without welcoming a good number of productions, which join the catalog of the service. Xbox Game Pass doesn’t stop for a second. Microsoft’s subscription service has evolved into a living ecosystem that is nourished not only by new Xbox Game Studios productions, but also by third-party works. On this occasion, the list consists of a good assortment that will join the catalog, among which Microsoft Flight Simulator, Last Stop, Battlefield V or The Ascent stand out, among many others.
Video games that will arrive in the second half of July
Battlefield V (Cloud, EA Play) – Now Available
Cris Tales (console, PC and cloud) – now available
Atomicrops (Console, PC and Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 22
Raji: An Ancient Epic (Console, PC & Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 22
Last Stop (Console, PC & Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 22
Blinx: The Time Sweeper (console and cloud) – July 26
Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Console and Cloud) – July 26
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X and S) – July 27
Lethal League Blaze (Console, PC & Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 29
Omno (Console, PC & Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 29
Project Wingman (PC) ID @ Xbox – July 29
The Ascent (Console, PC and Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 29
In addition to these titles, Microsoft continues to work on adapting the games to all the systems on which they are supported. Taking into account that there are more and more playable titles through mobile devices (through streaming), those of Redmond are making efforts to implement touch controls. These are the video games that are added to the already extensive list of compatible products:
Cities: Skylines
Darkest dungeon
Fable Anniversary
Fable II
Fable III
Fuzion frenzy
Gonner2
Joy Ride Turbo
Outlast 2
Steep
The Bard’s Tale ARPG
The Bard’s Tale IV
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
The Wild at Heart