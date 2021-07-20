Xbox Game Pass Adds More Games In July: Last Stop

Xbox Game Pass: The month will not end without welcoming a good number of productions, which join the catalog of the service. Xbox Game Pass doesn’t stop for a second. Microsoft’s subscription service has evolved into a living ecosystem that is nourished not only by new Xbox Game Studios productions, but also by third-party works. On this occasion, the list consists of a good assortment that will join the catalog, among which Microsoft Flight Simulator, Last Stop, Battlefield V or The Ascent stand out, among many others.

Video games that will arrive in the second half of July

Battlefield V (Cloud, EA Play) – Now Available

Cris Tales (console, PC and cloud) – now available

Atomicrops (Console, PC and Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 22

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Console, PC & Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 22

Last Stop (Console, PC & Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 22

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (console and cloud) – July 26

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Console and Cloud) – July 26

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X and S) – July 27

Lethal League Blaze (Console, PC & Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 29

Omno (Console, PC & Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 29

Project Wingman (PC) ID @ Xbox – July 29

The Ascent (Console, PC and Cloud) ID @ Xbox – July 29

In addition to these titles, Microsoft continues to work on adapting the games to all the systems on which they are supported. Taking into account that there are more and more playable titles through mobile devices (through streaming), those of Redmond are making efforts to implement touch controls. These are the video games that are added to the already extensive list of compatible products:

Cities: Skylines

Darkest dungeon

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fuzion frenzy

Gonner2

Joy Ride Turbo

Outlast 2

Steep

The Bard’s Tale ARPG

The Bard’s Tale IV

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Wild at Heart