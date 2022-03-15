Xbox Game Pass Adds F1 2021, Weird West And More In The Second Half Of March

Xbox Game Pass: F1 2021, Weird West and Crusader Kings 3 on Xbox Series X|S are the main names joining Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March. Xbox indicates the games chosen to be part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the second half of March. Microsoft will close this window with the addition of some day one releases, such as Weird West and the next-gen version of Crusader Kings 3. We tell you the complete list below.

Xbox Game Pass in the second half of March 2022: all games

March 17

Shredders – Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

March 22

Tainted Grail: Conquest – Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Zero Escape: THe Nonary Games– Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

March 24th

Norco–PC

F1 2021 (EA Play) – Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

March 29

Crusader Kings 3 – Xbox Series X|S

March 31st

Weird West – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

As it happens every fortnight, there is also room for some games that leave the subscription. In this case, we will say goodbye to Madden NFL 20 (EA Play), Narita Boy and Shadow Warrior 2 on March 31. A few weeks later, on April 11, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep will do the same. and Forsaken on PC.

From Xbox they also confirm what new touch control games for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. Currently there are more than 100 with support, to which the following are added.