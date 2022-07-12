Xbox Game Pass Adds a New Game Today

Xbox Game Pass allows subscribers to access hundreds of games for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for $10-15 per month. It’s true that some games don’t stay forever: Devolver Digital and Carrion’s “reverse horror game” from Devolver Digital and Phobia Game Studio are leaving the subscription service on July 15. However, new games are also being added constantly, and the latest ones arrive today.

The bizarre cartoon role-playing game Garden Story is already available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PCs. The novelty also supports touch control and cloud games so that players can stream them to their mobile devices.

Originally released for PC and Nintendo Switch in 2021, Garden Story officially launched for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on July 11. Published by Rose City Games and developed by Picogram, players take on the role of an enterprising young grape named Concord. As newly appointed Guardians of the grove, they are obliged to protect their island and its inhabitants from aggressive rot. Along the way, Concord will make new friends, helping to change their world for the better.

The developers describe Garden Story as “a pleasant journey of restoration and collecting.” Players will travel from village to village protecting their teammates, collecting items and repairing buildings and friendships. Concord’s task is to combine fruits, frogs and mushrooms, inspiring them to fight the impending Rot. Players will also see how their actions affect the world around them, as they restore buildings and remove traces of the presence of Rot. Garden Story players will also help Concord grow with his world by collecting his predecessor’s memories as he uncovers the Grove’s secret past.

However, even though Concord is a very busy place, Picogram still wants players to go at their own pace, whether it’s fast 12—minute bursts or hours-long gaming sessions. Players can cultivate gardens and collect libraries while enjoying the idyllic atmosphere of the Grove and enchanting music. Although there are still many adventures ahead, the developers wanted Garden Story to be a cozy and relaxing game, not a challenging role-playing game.

Garden Story has a “Very positive” rating on Steam: 95% of players recommend the game. However, the game’s ratings on Metacritic are clearly more ambiguous: The PC and Nintendo Switch versions scored 70% and 73% respectively. In addition, it usually sells for $19.99, which is about the same as the cost of a two-month Game Pass for PC. Nevertheless, although it may not be worth subscribing to the Game Pass just for the sake of Garden Story, it can be a great addition to the libraries of some players.

Garden Story is available on PC, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.