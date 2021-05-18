Xbox Game Pass: 15 More Games Coming By The End Of The Month

Xbox Game Pass new games are coming. Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games coming to the library, and a lot of games will be coming in the next few weeks. Console and PC cloud game service will continue to grow its game library as of May 18.

The May games will kick off with the release of SnowRunner to the library. Other games coming this week include Peggle2 and Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville on May 20, while another EA game, Knockout City, will be released on May 21.

All of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

Considered as the cheapest way to access the game on the PC and Console side, Xbox Game Pass continues to attract great interest from gamers. For this reason, the service wants to maintain its popularity with the library of games that it renews every month. Accordingly, the company, which recently announced its May calendar, announced that you will add 15 new games to the list before the month ends. Here are all the new games to be added:

May 18

SnowRunner – (Console, PC, Cloud)

20 May

Peggle 2 – (Cloud)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – (Cloud)

Secret Neighbor – (PC)

The Wild at Heart – (Console and PC)

21 May

Knockout City – (Console and PC)

The Catch: Carp and Coarse Fishing – (Console, PC, Cloud)

25 May

Maneater – (Console, PC, Cloud)

27 May

Conan Exiles – (Console and Cloud)

Fuzion Frenzy – (Cloud)

Joy Ride Turbo – (Cloud)

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – (Console)

Slime Rancher – (PC)

Solasta: Crown of the Magister – (PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest – (PC)