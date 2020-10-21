Xbox game offers for you to enjoy right now

Microsoft has several cool games on sale. They are mostly games to play with family and friends, with good options for having fun and spending hours in front of the television.

It is worth mentioning that the list of games below is compatible with the xbox series x and xbox series s, so if you already bought the new console in pre-order, you can rest assured that you can enjoy them for a long time. Check the offers.

The Sims 4

The Sims is the ideal game for you to unleash your imagination. In this game you can build your character from scratch and modify every little detail of it. In addition, in construction mode the player can also design amazing homes to put their Sims in to live.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is an enhanced version of this survival game that has been redesigned with an unprecedented experience, with new content for veteran survivors.

UNO

Iconic and classic card game in digital version. With several possibilities and defined rules, UNO is a classic of family and school meetings, a great online game option to play with friends.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori is a small spirit who has faced many dangers, but it will take more than just courage to reunite a family, heal a shattered land and discover his true destiny in this highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Ori and the Blind Forest.



