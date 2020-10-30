Xbox Game Bar shows apps consuming resources

Microsoft has released a new update for Xbox Game Bar. Thanks to the update in question, this tool offered in Windows 10 will show users which applications’ RAM, CPU, GPU and disk resources. Although there are many add-ons and applications with this feature, the fact that Xbox Game Bar is integrated directly into Windows 10 makes it a more flexible and useful tool.

Newly added resources toolkit to Xbox Game Bar showcase the most important missions and their associated effects. These effects are classified as low, medium and high. Users can pin this toolkit to the desktop and thanks to this tool, they can close applications without exiting the game.

The tool that shows the resource usage has a different function than the performance tool. Microsoft made it possible to track GPU usage and GPU memory usage through this tool.

The renewed Xbox Game Bar can be downloaded from Microsoft Store.



