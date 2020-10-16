Xbox Free Play Days: Warface: Breakout, The Escapists 2

Microsoft gives free access to these three titles if we are subscribers of Xbox Live GOLD on any model of Xbox One during the weekend.

Microsoft has announced the three video games that will be part of the Free Game Days promotion on Xbox One for this weekend: Warface: Breakout, The Escapists 2 and AO Tennis 2. Any user of an Xbox One console with an active Xbox account Live GOLD or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can play the full version of all three from this Thursday, October 15 at 09:01 (CEST) until Monday, October 19 at 08:59 (CEST).

No fine print: all players with an active account on either of the two services can download the games in their full version and play without limits, including multiplayer options, until the promotion ends. In fact, we keep all of our progress and achievements in case we plan to buy the game now or later. On the occasion of these Free Game Days on Xbox One, Warface: Breakout is 50% off on Xbox Live and The Escapist 2 is 70% off its regular price.

Warface: Breakout

Warface is a tactical game where Wardens and Reapers face off to dominate the battlefield in multiplayer matches with a revamped weapon progression system, maps, and leaderboards. In this second season, new items and cosmetics are incorporated.

The Escapists 2

After the success of the first installment, this two-dimensional sandbox proposes us to escape from a prison using stealth and strategy mechanics: we create objects, we fight, we steal and we bribe anyone who gets in our way. Guaranteed fun and guaranteed quality.

AO Tennis 2

Tennis lovers can retaliate this weekend with the official game of the Australian Open. Like the first part, the title allows us to create stadiums and players that we can then easily share with others. Dozens of tournaments and competitions from both the ATP and the WTA in a more polished title than its predecessor and with both individual and doubles modalities.

