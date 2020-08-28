Xbox Free Play Days: Rainbow Six Siege

The last Days of Free Play on Xbox for the month of August leave us titles for everyone: Rainbow Six Siege, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Outward.

Xbox Free Play Days leave us with a new batch of selected titles for this weekend. From August 27 until the 31st, all Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to access Rainbow Six Siege, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and Outward.

For those who do not know, during this period you will be given the opportunity to visit the full version of the titles mentioned above. You will keep all the achievements you have obtained with your profile. And in case you want to acquire them, the saved game will remain in the cloud so you can continue from where you left off.

Dates and discounts

The promotion will remain active until August 31 at 09:00 CEST; on the other hand, Rainbow Six: Siege will run until September 4 at 08:59 CEST. During this time you will find them on sale in the Microsoft Store.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Standard Edition for € 12.49 (50% discount)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition for € 8.99 (70% discount)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition for € 27.49 (50% discount)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition for € 38.24 (55% discount)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 Pass for € 19.99 (20% discount)

Outward standard edition for € 15.99 (60% discount)



