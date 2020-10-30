Xbox Free Play Days: PUBG, Jump Force

Until next Monday, November 2, we will be able to play all three titles for free on Xbox One with Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft has announced the games chosen for Free Play Days this weekend, the last of October. Jump Force, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Dead by Daylight: Special Edition are the games that users of Xbox One consoles can enjoy and that have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Gold).

Thus, from this Thursday until next Monday, November 2, at 07:59 (CET) we will be able to play the full versions, without any restrictions, including online multiplayer mode, of the three titles. All you have to do is access the games from the Xbox Store on your browser or console and download the full game at no cost. In addition, once the promotion is over, we can maintain our progress if we buy each work.

As usual, in this case two of the chosen titles —PUBG and Dead by Deadlight— have a temporary discount of 75% and 60%, respectively.

Jump force

Designed for lovers of Weekly Shonen Jump, this title does not beat around the bush: you have cakes with the most iconic heroes of the world’s most widely read manga magazine. From Luffy through Naruto, Goku and many other characters from series such as My Hero Academia, Bleach or Yu-Gi-Oh !, among many others. Also, we can create our character and play online.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Surely one of the first great battle royale and especially incipient today on mobile devices, considering PUBG as a success is an understatement. Season 9 is underway with its new Battle Pass, Survivor Pass: Highlands. Tons of hours of content and new features like Supply Helicopters and Critical Response Kit await us.

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Finally, Dead by Daylight invites us to dress up either as murderers or as prey in this multiplayer proposal tinged with terror. In addition, if we are members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate we can add two characters to the list for free, a package that includes Kate Denson (survivor), the Clown (murderer), the Noon Dress for Kate and the Pulcinella outfit for the Clown .



