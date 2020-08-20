Xbox Free Play Days: F1 2020, Overwatch and Wreckfest

F1 2020, Overwatch and Wreckfest are the titles selected for the Xbox Free Play Days promotion. Available until August 24.

Like every weekend, Xbox Free Play Days offer a variety of titles that can be accessed at no additional cost for a limited period of time. Between August 20 and 24, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to play Overwatch, F1 2020, and Wreckfest.

Diving into one of the selected titles will allow you to enjoy the full game between promotion days. All the achievements you unlock during the weekend will remain on your profile forever. If you decide to take the leap and purchase it, you can also continue the game from the point where you left off.

Xbox Free Play days run until the 24th at 09:00 CEST. During the same period you will find them with a discount in the Microsoft Store. Prices are as follows:

F1 2020 Seventy Edition for € 48.99 (30% discount)

F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition for € 55.99 (30% discount)

Overwatch: Legendary Edition for € 19.79 (67% discount)

Wreckfest for € 27.99 (30% discount)

Wreckfest Digital Deluxe for € 41.99 (30% discount)

You can access them directly from the Gold section on the home of your Xbox One. The highlight of this grid is the Codemasters title. In our analysis we said that it is “the most complete installment of the saga to date.” From the introduction of My Team mode to all the content around the figure of Michael Schumacher. The importance of the change in the ERS should be highlighted. Now the electric charge of the car will be managed by the team from the wall; we will have an overtaking button with which to take advantage of all the load at specific times.

Contrary to what was seen at its launch, the Mercedes team already has its new official colors for the current season.



