Xbox: Free games with Gold in September 2020

Microsoft unveiled its list of free games for the September 2020 edition of Xbox Games With Gold, featuring Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Xbox is back with another round of free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers starting in September. Live every month, Games With Gold unlocks four free games for subscribers.

There are two Xbox One games and two other backward-compatible Xbox games available. One of each is unlocked on September 1, and the remaining two are unlocked on September 15. Headed by Tom Clancy’s The Division, the September 2020 free games seem like a great deal.

What are the free Xbox games?

Tom Clancy’s The Division, which will unlock on September 1 and last until September 30, offers one of the best online multiplayer shooting experiences of the past generation. It takes place in a New York City that served as the epicenter of a massive plague. Players will investigate the cause of the plague as they take on rival factions seeking to claim New York as their own, all with the help of their friends. In The Division, players will earn loot, level, and progress along the way.

The second Xbox One game to be available in September is The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, which will be unlocked on September 16 and will last until October 15. The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 is a traditional point and click adventure game, set in the fantasy world of Aventasia. The game comes from King Art Games, which most recently released the RTS Iron Harvest with Deep Silver.

In addition to the two Xbox One games, an Xbox 360 title and an original Xbox game will also be included in September, Blob 2 is a unique 2D and 3D platform game with a painting mechanic that adds color to a world. In black and white, Blob 2 will be available from September 1 to 15. Then on Xbox is Armed and Dangerous, a third-person shooter that mixes violence, pop culture references, and exaggerated humor. Armed and Dangerous unlocks on September 16 and lasts until September 30. Both games run on Xbox One through backward compatibility.

All that is needed to unlock these four games is an Xbox Live Gold subscription, which many Xbox users already have in order to play multiplayer on Xbox One. Free Xbox games are offered monthly, so new subscribers they also have access to the free August games. These games include Portal Knights, Override: Mech City Brawl, and Red Faction 2.

There have been some reports in recent months that the Xbox Games With Gold program, as well as Xbox Live Gold, will be ending. There is speculation that Microsoft could make online gaming free with the launch of the Xbox Series X. That clearly won’t happen in September, but subscribers should stay tuned as the year progresses. Xbox Games With Gold could very well be replaced by Xbox Game Pass.



