Xbox Fan Buys Halo 2 Limited Edition With Unused Xbox Live Code Since 2004

An Xbox fan found a copy of the limited edition Halo 2 with an unused Xbox Live code from 2004. Halo 2 is considered one of the greatest multiplayer shooters of all time.

It was recently announced that the demo version of Halo 2 for E3 will appear in the Halo collection: The Master Chief Collection, which is part of a game that the public has not had the opportunity to play. However, for fans of the franchise, the original Xbox game is still the cleanest way to get to know Halo and Halo 2. Fans will need the original Xbox and a physical copy of the game, which can be found online and in some stores. A Reddit user under the nickname HumanClay96 did so, but also found something interesting in the purchased copy of Halo 2.

HumanClay96 took to Reddit to post a limited edition copy of their Halo 2 steel book. But even though the game is used, there is no Xbox Live code from 2004. The Xbox Live code is a free Xbox Live membership that was sometimes included in physical copies of games. It was a big deal at the time, as the Xbox Live code evokes nostalgia among fans who remember Halo 2 as the game that changed the industry.

Collecting physical games is of great value, especially when it comes to nostalgia for old games. However, nostalgia is not needed here — the steel case of the limited series Halo 2 now looks as modern as when released on the original Xbox. The classic Halo games are the highlights of the franchise’s history, which makes the steel book and the unused Xbox Live code much more meaningful to players. Community feedback on a Reddit post about the good old days and whether there is an expiration date for the Xbox Live code. The buyer responded by saying they were interested in the same thing, but they didn’t want to wash it.

Halo 2 is one of the best Halo multiplayer games thanks to Halo 2: Anniversary edition, a remake of Halo 2 available as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It is reported that there are more players in the collection than in Halo Infinite, partly due to the fact that the collection includes all Halo games, which can now be played with optimization updates on XboxSeries X and S.

Halo 2 is available on PC and Xbox.