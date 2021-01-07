Xbox: Duracell says Xbox controls use batteries on account

Since the launch of the Xbox 360 in 2005, Microsoft controls use batteries, while the vast majority of peripherals switched to rechargeable batteries at that time. That said, during an interview for the Stealth Optional portal, Duracell UK (battery brand) marketing manager Luke Anderson shared that the two companies have a special deal in place.

In fact, according to the PCGamer website, it is possible that Anderson has made a “misleading impression” and simply means that Duracell supplies the batteries that Microsoft wants.

“This partnership has always existed between Duracell and Xbox … it is a constant agreement that Duracell and Microsoft have,” said Anderson in the interview. “The agreement is for the OEM to supply the battery product for the Xbox consoles and also for the controller stack,” concluded the manager explaining that the agreement has been around for some time – and, apparently, should continue.

The MCVUK portal contacted Microsoft in order to clarify Anderson’s statement and obtained the following response: “We [Microsoft] intentionally offer consumers the choice in their battery solutions for our standard Xbox wireless controls. This includes the use of AA batteries of any brand, the Xbox rechargeable battery, charging solutions from our partners or a USB-C cable, which can power the controller when connected to the console or PC ”.

Although they do not discuss any agreements they may or may not have with Duracell, they seem to be framing the use of removable batteries as a free choice, and not as a result of an agreement – as Anderson passed the impression.