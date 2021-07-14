Xbox Doesn’t Rule Out Switching Controller and Using DualSense Aspects

Xbox: In his recent appearance on an episode exclusive to Kinda Funny Podcast subscribers, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox division at Microsoft, hinted that the controller for Bill Gates’ company’s console may undergo some changes in the future.

“We are definitely thinking about different types of devices that can bring more games to even more places. We’ll probably do some kind of work with our controller. I think Sony has done a great job with the PlayStation controller and we’re kind of looking at it a little bit and thinking about what paths we can take,” Spencer commented.

With regard to Sony’s controller, the Xbox executive specifically highlighted the DualSense present on the PlayStation 5, and that this technology would be the one that could inspire Microsoft to do something different in its accessory.

Finally, the executive acknowledged that the company’s accessories are not at the best level they can reach, and that the team will continue to strive to deliver the best possible experiences for players in the future.