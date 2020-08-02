Xbox division breaks its revenue record by closing fiscal

Microsoft confirms that the Xbox division broke its revenue record at the end of fiscal year 2020. Content and services rose; hardware went down.

Fiscal year 2020, which runs from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, has been the best ever for the Xbox division in terms of revenue. It does this by increasing the content and services sector by 11%, a rise derived from Minecraft, third-party games and subscriptions.

However, hardware revenue fell 31%, which Microsoft attributes to be at the end of the current generation of consoles. In the comparison against fiscal year 2019, total revenue has increased by 2%. After months of confinement on half the planet, the main companies in the sector have seen their performance improve. As is the case of Electronic Arts, which shot up its figures.

Despite the information collected on Gamesindustry.biz, Daniel Ahmad published on his Twitter account several comparative images with the last years of the division, as well as the percentage of hardware sold versus content and services. You can see the comparison in the following thread:

FY2020 (Jul 1, 2019 – Jun 30, 2020) was the best year on record for Microsoft's gaming division in terms of revenue. Total gaming revenue was $11.58bn, up 2% YoY. Driven by an 11% increase in content & services revenue, partially offset by a 31% decrease in hardware revenue. pic.twitter.com/tDS9ZEPtmk — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 1, 2020

In April, Phil Spencer assured that they would not take advantage of the increase in the consumption of video games by the coronavirus, but the doing of the players is not in their hands, which have responded positively around the Xbox brand. A month earlier, Microsoft revealed that Xbox Live had “unprecedented demand.”

Fiscal year 2021 will mark the start of the new generation. Xbox Series X will lead the company’s roadmap alongside Halo Infinite, its primary workhorse for the console’s launch. The next technical leap in the video game industry has already shown its interior, which you can find out at this link. The division recently moved in with its particular Xbox Games Showcase, in which names such as Fable, Forza Motorsport and Everwild carried the singing voice of the future of the brand, among others.



