Xbox Deals: Selection Of Discounts With Gold Until March 15

Xbox Deals: We tell you the most outstanding discounts with Gold until March 15 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Expand your library of digital games. Xbox returns one more week with a string of offers in part of the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One catalog. Some remain compared to seven days ago, as is the case of the discounts at Electronic Arts. We tell you which are the chosen ones and which games are discounted under the Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Discounts with Xbox Live Gold until March 15

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance for 23.99 euros (20% discount)

For Honor Complete Edition for 24.99 euros (75% discount)

Greedfall for 13.99 euros (60% discount)

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition for 26.99 euros (55% discount)

NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One for 25.49 euros (70% discount)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology for 37.49 euros (50% discount)

Watch Dogs Complete Edition for 11.99 euros (70% discount)

Watch Dogs 2 for 15.99 euros (80% discount)

XCOM 2 Collection for 4.49 euros (95% discount)

Electronic Arts discounts until March 14

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition for 7.99 euros (80% discount)

FIFA 22 for Xbox Series X | S for 27.99 euros (65% discount)

NHL 22 for Xbox One for 17.49 euros (75% discount)

Lost in Random for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Battlefield 2042 for 39.99 euros (50% discount)

F1 2021 for 13.99 euros (80% discount)

Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

It Takes Two for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition for 4.99 euros (90% discount)

To know the complete list you can go to the Microsoft Store from your Xbox console or through the official website. Remember that you must be subscribed to Xbox Live Gold to access the first batch. You can find out about other offers by clicking on this link.