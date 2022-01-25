Xbox Deals: New Discounts On Backward Compatible Titles Like Star Wars And Castlevania

Xbox: Until February 1 you will see a good number of backward compatible titles on offer on Xbox. Various installments of the Star Wars and Castlevania sagas included. Xbox renews its usual batch of weekly offers. Those of Redmond are once again lowering a significant number of titles from their backward compatible catalog. Now it is the turn of much of the Star Wars and Castlevania from the original console and Xbox 360.

Names like Knights of the Old Republic, Lords of Shadow or Battlefront are just some of the examples you will find. On the other hand, other games like the Silent Hill HD Collection have also received a generous price reduction. Remember that they will be available until next February 1 at 10:00 (CET). You do not need to be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber to access these discounts.

Offers on Xbox backwards compatible: the most outstanding

Star Wars Battlefront for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront II for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Republic Commando for 4.99 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for 3.74 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II for 3.74 euros (50% discount)

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair for 4.78 euros (67% discount)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow for 6.59 euros (67% discount)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD for 3.62 euros (75% discount)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 for 12.49 euros (75% discount)

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for 4.74 euros (50% discount)

Silent Hill HD Collection for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Split/Second for 2.49 euros (75% discount)