Xbox Deals: March Super Saver Kicks Off With Up To 90% Off

Xbox launches the March Super Savings promotion with discounts of up to 90% on titles that are part of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One catalog. Xbox returns with the March Super Saver. Until next March 21 you can find many discounts on a large selection of the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox 360 catalog. To access these offers it will not be necessary to be subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. We tell you the most outstanding below.

March Xbox Super Saver: Top Deals

Fallout 4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Immortals Fenyx Rising for 24.49 euros (65% discount)

11-11 Memories Retold for 3.74 euros (85% discount)

Anthem Legion of Dawn edition for 7.99 euros (90% discount)

Agents of Mayhem: Total Mayhem bundle for 2.99 euros (90% discount)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for 17.49 euros (75% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 17.49 euros (75% discount)

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection for 14.99 euros (70% discount)

Batman: Return to Arkham for 14.99 euros (70% discount)

Battlefield 3 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition for 5.99 euros (85% discount)

Dragon Age Inquisiton GOTY edition for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Metro Exodus Gold Edition for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Outward for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Sayonara Wild Hearts for 7.79 euros (40% discount)

Yakuza 3 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Yakuza 4 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Yakuza 5 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

If you want to know the complete list you can go to the Microsoft Store through its official website or from your Xbox system. Other promotions are currently active, such as the one carried out by the publisher Square Enix and other relevant companies in recent years. Click on this link if you want to know all the offers currently available on current platforms.