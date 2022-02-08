Xbox deals: 15 Big Discounts On Sports, Adventure And More

Xbox: We tell you the most outstanding discounts in the new batch of weekly offers on Xbox. Expand your weekly library with the latest promotions. Xbox celebrates its new batch of offers as part of its weekly caliber. Until February 15, you will find a selection of discounts in part of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One catalog. The offers are divided according to whether they request an Xbox Live Gold subscription. We leave you with the most outstanding below.

Xbox sales: the most outstanding discounts

Xbox Live Gold Requirement

Dead Rising triple pack for 12.49 euros (60% discount)

Dead Rising 4 for 5.99 euros (85% discount)

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete for 26.99 euros (55% discount)

Vampyr for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Call of Cthulhu for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

No Xbox Live Gold requirement

Turok for 6.99 euros (65% discount)

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 for 7.49 euros (75% discount)

Machinarium for 3.74 euros (75% discount)

Katana Zero for 8.99 euros (40% discount)

Mafia: Definitive Edition for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

MotoGP 21 for 6.99 euros (90% discount)

Borderlands 3 for 17.49 euros (75% discount)

AO Tennis 2 for 10.99 euros (80% discount)

PGA Tour 2K21 for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

From the Microsoft Store of your console or the official Xbox website you can check the complete list of offers. This week the publishers focus on sports, independent titles and some games from the publisher Ubisoft.

At FreeGameTips we bring you daily the best offers available on the main platforms of the moment: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. By clicking on this link you will find all the active promotions at the time of publication.