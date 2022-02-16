Xbox Deals: 15 Big Discounts On Featured Titles

Xbox: Weekly deals on Xbox are back along with a new promotion: Publisher Sale. Cyberpunk 2077 receives one of the most outstanding discounts. Xbox celebrates its weekly sales with a new lineup of games of all kinds. The selection of the next seven days is starring several backwards compatible titles. Also, some relevant publishers in the console catalog reduce the price of their games. Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are two of the great selected ones. The offers will remain active until February 22 and 28, respectively.

Xbox sale in publishers: the most outstanding discounts until February 28

Cyberpunk 2077 for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings for 4.49 euros (85% discount)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 for 23.99 euros (40% discount)

Eldest Souls for 12.99 euros (35% discount)

Hotshot Racing for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

Hotline Miami Collection for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

Hell Let Loose for 29.99 euros (25% discount)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

The Ascent for 17.99 euros (40% discount)