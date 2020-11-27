Xbox controller from Razer; Phantom Wolverine V2

The Phantom Wolverine V2 controller designed for the new Xbox series is launched. Razer, which is among the well-known names in gaming equipment, has released the Razer Phantom Wolverine V2 game controller (gamepad), which Microsoft is said to have designed specifically for the Xbox Series X and S game console.

Razer Phantom Wolverine V2 features

The company, which does not neglect to use Razer’s green on the design side, also refers to the original Xbox arms. The controller, which uses black and Razer green, looks very stylish. This device is designed to offer much better game control.

The Phantom Wolverine V2 is available with an ergonomic L-shaped grip design with a non-slip rubber grip for a comfortable grip while allowing gamers to switch between buttons more easily Designed in wired form, this device uses Razer’s mechanical tactile action keys and arrow keys to provide a soft touch and fast response to triggering.

The front of the handle also has two buttons that can be remapped via the driver. The lower part of the handle also has two more buttons that can activate the “precision trigger” mode and shorten the keystroke of the two main trigger buttons. The Phantom Wolverine V2 has a 3.5mm audio interface at the bottom of the game handle that can be connected directly to the headphones.

The device has a price tag of $ 136 and can be purchased online.



