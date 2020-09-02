Xbox confirms no Xbox Series X news

The company clarifies what we can expect from its conference, which will serve as the inaugural opening meeting of this edition of the TGS.

Microsoft will not offer news related to the new generation of Xbox during the Tokyo Game Show 2020. The Japanese event, which has announced its calendar of digital events and live broadcasts from September 24 to 27, will feature the so-called Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020 this September 24; but we will not have new information from Xbox Series X.

The official Xbox Twitter account confirmed early this Wednesday what we can expect from the broadcast and what not, thus avoiding false expectations that will surely take place at another time this September; see the price or other surprises related to the console that initially planned to show in August.

Thus, the Xbox Tokyo Game Show Showcase 2020 will feature a meeting of Japanese video game creators and their future titles for Xbox consoles; What’s New in the PC version of Microsoft Flight Simulator; new creations from the Japanese Minecraft community; and, finally, they confirm that the broadcast can be followed only in Japanese, there will be no simultaneous translation into other languages.

.@Xbox_JP is heading to Tokyo Game Show! ✅Celebrating Japanese game creators & games

✅Updates coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator for PC

✅Japanese Minecraft community creativity

✅Showcase broadcast in Japanese only

❌No new next-gen news More info: https://t.co/3GnlHi1ClU https://t.co/1QhZE7xVQw — Xbox (@Xbox) September 2, 2020

Xbox Series X hitting stores in November 2020

Xbox Series X will go on sale sometime next November accompanied by Xbox Game Pass as the main bulwark and a series of titles such as The Medium or Scorn. Halo Infinite is going to 2021 given the recent delay confirmed by 343 Industries with a willingness to offer the best possible experience whenever it is ready.

Also, the question remains of when they will unveil Xbox Series S, a model presumably with lower features, lower price but within the new generation of machines from the Redmond company. In any case, Xbox Series X still has no official price or specific catalog of outlet games in stores. We will soon know the answer to all these questions.



