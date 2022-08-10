Xbox Confirms Gamescom 2022 Plans

It’s been a tough couple of years for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, which was completely canceled in 2020 and 2022, although it will return in 2021 for a smaller digital event. However, without a big and bombastic summer event, companies and studios had to find alternative ways to showcase upcoming games and content. Typically, companies like Sony, Nintendo, Xbox and Ubisoft prefer to host their own events, giving them all the attention instead of sharing it with other ads.

However, the absence of E3 has also made other existing annual exhibitions more important. Events such as the Tokyo Game Show, Game Awards and Gamescom have become the focus of attention for fans who want to get new information and see upcoming games in action. Gamescom with the participation of Summer Games Fest host Jeff Cayley during the opening ceremony is just around the corner, and many studios have already started teasing what they will show, including Microsoft.

After a hiatus in the last few years, Microsoft has announced that it plans to return to the exhibition site in Cologne, Germany. The company plans content for people at the show through a huge booth at Gamescom, as well as a day of live streaming of content for those who will not be able to attend. Starting on Thursday, August 25, at 8:00 am ET, interviews with developers and gameplay from numerous upcoming games such as Pentiment, Minecraft Legends, A Plague Tale: Requiem and others will be shown live.

For those who visit Gamescom from August 25 to August 28, there will be 36 stations with content at the Xbox booth, where you can get acquainted with games from both your own and third-party developers. Fans will also have the opportunity to try out the new Xbox app on the latest Samsung Smart TV of 2022, as well as other photo opportunities with displays configured to simulate events in games such as walking on the Sea of Thieves board, fighting piggies, from Minecraft. Legends and even take a selfie with VASCO, a robot companion from Starfield. FanFest, an after-hours event, also returns with meetings, greetings and more.

In addition to the Xbox, there have already been many announcements related to Gamescom. While Sony and Nintendo won’t be attending Gamescom this year, Ubisoft announced in June that they would be at the show, likely unveiling Skull and Bones before its launch, although Assassin’s Creed probably won’t be included in the September presentation. a few weeks later. It is also confirmed that Sonic Frontiers will be at the exhibition, and Krafton will demonstrate the upcoming horror game Callisto Protocol, as well as a new IP from the Subnautica development team.