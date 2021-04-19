Xbox Cloud Gaming enters beta phase in Windows 10 and iOS

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Microsoft announced on Monday (19) that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will begin to be invited to test Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows 10 (PC) and iOS devices (iPhones and tablets). The invitations will start to be sent tomorrow (20) and Brazilians should have access, since the service is already available here.

According to the company, in this beta phase more than 100 games can be played through Edge, Google Chrome or Safari. “Offering cloud games through the browser and having a simplified landing page presents a great opportunity to make games accessible to more players in more places over time,” says the company in a statement published on its official website.

The step will serve to collect feedbacks and test the functionality of the titles in browsers, according to Microsoft. The intention is to open this possibility to all Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months, if everything works well.

To test the games, guests will only need a controller compatible with a USB or bluetooth connection or custom controls. “This is an exciting step on our journey to bring games to 3 billion players worldwide,” says the giant in another part of the statement.

XCloud Project

Xbox Cloud Gaming is the official name of the xCloud Project, which aims to offer a cloud gaming service. Currently, the tool is now available for Android devices from an application.

The benefit of the system is precisely to offer a large library of games for those who do not own the titles and neither the Xbox consoles.

So, are you looking forward to testing Xbox Cloud Gaming via the browser on your PC and iPhone? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!