Xbox buys Bethesda, creators of the Elder Scrolls, DOOM

The North American company confirms the operation officially, which ends with the acquisition of ZeniMax Media.

ZeniMax Media becomes part of Microsoft, which means that its affiliate, Bethesda, is now owned by Xbox Game Studios. This was announced by the company in a statement published on Xbox Wire, the developer’s official news portal. “Today is a special day, as we welcome Xbox to one of the best studios in the video game industry,” begins the note, signed by Phil Spencer (head of the Xbox division). “We are delighted to announce that Microsoft has reached an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media,” so sagas such as The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Dishonored and more will be owned by Microsoft. Although the amount of the operation has not been disclosed, Jason Schreir, of Bloomberg, maintains that the price has been of 7.500 million dollars.

“Bethesda is an incredible talented group with 2,300 people around the world,” Spencer continues in the statement. Thus, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, ZeniMax Online Studios, Arkane, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios are included in the operation. “Bethesda games have always held a special place on Xbox and in the hearts of millions of gamers around the world.”

A shared history

“Our teams have a history of working together from the first incredible DOOM and its motror Tech.” They also remember the port of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind to the first Xbox, which was the first in the series to reach console. “I’ve had in-depth conversations with Bethesda’s creative leaders about the future of gaming, and we share similar visions” when it comes to the “opportunities for creators” to reach “more gamers.”

Phil Spencer also recalls that Bethesda supported Xbox Game Pass from the beginning, so they will add iconic Bethesda sagas to the service. This will include new projects like Starfield, which is still in development. Pete Hines, Bethesda’s Communications Officer, has released his own statement. “Why change?” He asks. “Because it will allow us to make even better games in the future. Microsoft is an incredible partner and offers us access to resources that will make us better as a publisher and developer. We think that means better games for you. In short, we believe that this change will be an important part of being better.



