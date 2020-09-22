Xbox beta app now available for Android

Microsoft has confirmed that the beta version of the new Xbox app is now available worldwide to everyone with devices running the Android operating system. With the arrival of numerous community integration, notification, sharing and Xbox Remote Play features, players can now access and test the news that the trial version added.

Fully synchronized with all other Xbox devices that are linked in the same account, the application has push notifications and in-software in real time, alerting the player to processes completed on the console, PC or smartphones. In addition, the app has an autonomous work system, making it possible to control all other equipment from quick access, including downloading and other activities via remote control.

One of the great highlights is the communication resources, with the addition of voice chat features and sharing of screenshots, videos and much more through social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Xbox Live. The Xbox beta will also include the Xbox Remote Play system for all players, making it possible to stream games from the user’s account directly from the smartphone screen through quick recognition.



