Xbox Bet That Breath of the Wild 2 Would Be Released in 2020

Xbox: The confidential document filed on the case of the legal dispute between Epic and Apple has been talking for the past few days, and the latest information presented suggests that Microsoft was betting on the release of Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 and Shin Megami Tensei 5 for the Nintendo Switch still in 2020, as strategic monitoring used to keep up with its competitors.

This new data comes with a host of new information about unannounced games, including some mysterious titles from Sony itself, Microsoft’s biggest competitor in relation to desktop consoles. On one of the pages of the extensive document, an unknown project planned for the PS5 is mentioned, suggesting that Xbox is aware of some undisclosed information for the PlayStation.

Some pages also indicate some releases that did not occur for the Xbox platforms and point to the existence of three games that apparently should have come out at the end of last year (Halo Infinite?), But which suffered six months minimum delays and still have no confirmed details. to the public. At the same time, it is warned that these games await a “significant movement” in the market, apparently some outline of the pandemic crisis and stability in the activity of studios and third parties.

Thus, it is possible to conclude in parts that the launch schedule and announcements from Microsoft was based on the strategy of disclosing some great games from other brands, and that as they were being pushed, the company started to leave some of its plans for behind or even abandoned.

What do you think of this situation? Did Microsoft really wait for “adversaries” to react? Leave your opinion in the comments.