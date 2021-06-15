Xbox Becomes Official Mini Fridge To Be Released This Christmas

Xbox: Microsoft and Bethesda’s showcase at E3 2021 brought a bunch of amazing news, but as fans don’t live only games, the producer also announced a very unusual collectible. Ladies and gentlemen, check out the official Xbox mini fridge!

Produced by Team Green, it will really be a fully functional appliance, perfect for you to store your energy drinks, soda or water cans in style.

Its casing obviously refers to the look of the Xbox Series X, which ended up becoming a meme when it was unveiled last year, with many people claiming that it looked more like a small refrigerator. Well, who is laughing now?

In one of the best moments of the commercial, the producer still jokes that its refrigerator has “Xbox architecture of speed in refrigeration”, and that it is the “most powerful mini refrigerator in the world”!

Although its price has not yet been announced, we already know that the collectible will be released in time for the holiday season in 2021. What did you think of this ad? Comment below!