Xbox Announces New Group Chat Accessibility Features

Xbox: Although video games still have a lot of work to do on their journey towards greater accessibility, Microsoft is certainly one of the most committed companies in the field. After launching its adaptive controller in Brazil last month, the company today announced (14) new features for its Xbox chat system!

Initially available only to those who are part of the Insiders program, the new Xbox Party Chat tool will allow you to turn your lines into text, or take the group’s texts and turn them into audio. This will make it easier for all members of the same voice chat to communicate with their PCD friends (people with disabilities).

The update is now available and can be accessed in the settings menu and access facilities, enabling the transcription of the chat between the options. What did you think of this initiative? Comment below!