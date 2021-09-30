Xbox Announces Its Next Indie Games At TGS 2021

Xbox: During Tokyo Game Show 2021, Microsoft announced several new features for its consoles. Besides revealing that xCloud arrives today (30) in several countries (including Brazil) and adding Scarlet Nexus to the Game Pass catalog, the company also showed a little bit of what some independent studios are preparing for Xbox.

Below, you can see a short list of five indie titles scheduled for release on Microsoft consoles.

Unsouled

In this 2D action game, players control a prince who must slash enemies that cross his path. Developers at Megusta Games took inspiration from Onimusha 2 to create Unsouled, which should hit Xbox and PC in the coming months. The game demo is available right now on Steam.