Xbox Announces Hairy Controls For Sonic 2: The Movie

Xbox: Here’s something you certainly didn’t expect to see today: Xbox and Paramount have revealed two Sonic 2: The Movie themed controllers, one inspired by the blue hedgehog and the other inspired by Knuckles. But both are hairy.

But the unusual novelty will not be put up for sale, as it is part of a limited draw, which will give both controls to someone lucky in the world. In addition to accessories, the prize also includes a themed Xbox Series S, with a ring portal along with an image of Sonic and Knuckles facing off.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy. Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers. Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

To be in with a chance of getting the custom Xbox Series S along with Sonic Blue Knuckles Red controllers, simply retweet the official post on Twitter using the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes by April 4, 2022.

Fans living in the United States also have the option to use Microsoft Rewards points to increase their chances. Details of the draw and participation rules can be found on the official website.