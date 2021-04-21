Xbox Adaptive Controller officially arrives in the Brazilian market

Xbox Adaptive Controller: It was a long wait, but today (20) Microsoft finally brought to Brazil the Xbox Adaptive Controller, its acclaimed joystick that had already been promised to the national market for years, as we recall in our agenda on the country’s slowness on the journey to make video games more accessible.

At a press conference held virtually this morning, the company confirmed that the accessory for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S is now available in our main retail chains for the suggested price of R $ 999, and can be purchased at partner stores as Amazon, Kabum, Americanas and Shoptime.

Although the high value is frightening, the company says that it will not have any profits from the sale of the peripheral, and that the price is the result of the many taxes and operational costs necessary to make its official sale feasible here, in addition to the unfriendly exchange rate with dollars in the heights.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller works with the entire Xbox library and allows players to customize their favorite way of playing at will, accepting any peripheral with a P2 connection, from bells to pedals, which can then be associated with the different buttons on a standard joystrick . It is an incredible option for players with reduced mobility!

What did you think of this Microsoft initiative? Did you already know this control? Comment below!