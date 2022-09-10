Xbox 360 Games with Gold end with a bang

Microsoft is ending its free Xbox 360 Games with Gold program this month, but the service is working with a bang. For almost a decade, Microsoft has been giving Xbox Live Gold subscribers two free Xbox 360 games almost every month. However, at the moment the Xbox 360 is older than two generations, so it’s clear that Microsoft wants to move on. In September 2022, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will receive a free Xbox 360 game for the last time along with their subscription.

Free Xbox games with Gold status for September 2022 consist of four games. From September 1 to September 30, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can claim Gods Will Fall for their collection. Double Kick Heroes will be available from September 16 to October 15, and the original Thrillville game for Xbox will be available from September 1 to September 15. One of the free Xbox games with gold for August 2022, ScourgeBringer, is still available to receive as well, subscribers have until September 15 to declare it. The latest free Games with Gold game for Xbox 360 is Portal 2, and it will be available from September 16 to September 30.

Portal 2 is really one of the best ways for Microsoft to ship free Xbox 360 games with Gold games, as it is one of the highest rated games ever released for the console. When Portal 2 was first released in 2011, it received almost universal acclaim and is often cited as one of the best video games ever made. It has an average rating of 95 on Metacritic and ranks eighth among the highest-rated Xbox 360 games according to the summary reviews website.

Free Xbox Games with Gold Games, September 2022

Gods Will Fall (September 1-30) Double Kick Heroes (October 16-15) Thrillville (September 1-15) Portal 2 (September 16-30)

For those who may be unfamiliar with the game, Portal 2 is a direct sequel to the popular Portal puzzle game, in which players use Portal Gun to navigate the game world and solve puzzles. It boasts a famous single player campaign, as well as a set of cooperative levels that offer a unique twist on the established formula. Portal 2 is a relatively short experience, but it is also one of the most memorable games.

Those who have made sure that they have received all the free Xbox 360 games distributed as part of the Games with Gold program will now be able to play both games from Valve’s critically acclaimed first-person puzzle series. After all, Portal: Still Alive, a re-release of the original Portal for Xbox Live Arcade, was once a free Games with Gold game. Moreover, both games are part of the Xbox backward compatibility program, so Xbox Live Gold subscribers can play games without digging up old hardware.