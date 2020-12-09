Xbox 2021 Agenda: all confirmed games

Microsoft details the different titles that will see the light in its ecosystem throughout the next year, both first and third parties.

At the end of the year it is time to take stock and look to the future, a future that Microsoft already embraces and that goes through strengthening the Xbox ecosystem. Through an entry on Xbox Wire, those from Redmond have announced that the game in the cloud will arrive on iOS devices and Windows PC in spring 2021. In the same article, the company has taken the opportunity to list many of the video games that will be published on the platform, that is, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Xbox Game Pass.

It should be noted that not all of them will be available on the previous generation machine. This is the case of The Medium or Resident Evil Village (although Capcom is studying launching it on Xbox One and PS4 soon). In addition, the entertainment giant has recalled that it plans to close the acquisition of Bethesda, which will be completed in 2021. “Next year we plan to officially welcome the Bethesda team, creator of the critically acclaimed and best-selling sagas such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout or DOOM ”. Thus, the ZeniMax Media developers will become part of Xbox Game Studios.

Games announced coming to Xbox

CrossfireX

12 Minutes (console exclusive)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Far Cry 6

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Chorus

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Scarlet nexus

Wonderworld Balance

Resident Evil Village

The Artful Escape

Echo Generation

Songs of Iron

Tunic

Saber

Bright Memory Infinite

Way to the woods

Outriders

Xbox games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

The Ascent

The Medium (console exclusive)

The Gunk (console exclusive)

Warhammer 40K: Darktide (console exclusive)

Exomecha (console exclusive)

Shredders (console exclusive)

Scorn

Skatebird

Dead Static Drive

The Good Life



