Xbox 20 Years: Official Website Changes Interface to Celebrate Anniversary

Xbox: After unveiling a beautiful Xbox 20-year commemorative controller, Microsoft has also updated its official website with an extremely nostalgic aesthetic for old school fans!

The 20-year-old design brings backgrounds and logos that refer to the Xbox 360 generation, one of its biggest hits and one of the most beloved consoles by Brazilian gamers. So, browsing the site is almost like being transported back to the early 2000s!

The Official Xbox Website has received a new 20th Anniversary themed design, with some familiar looking logo's and backgrounds. Expect more announcements from Xbox this week. Maybe even some Halo Infinite Campaign footage 👀 pic.twitter.com/PyOBNvh1H7 — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) October 18, 2021

What did you think of this new look? What is your favorite generation of Xbox consoles? Are you planning to play something cool to celebrate 20 years of Microsoft’s gaming platform? Let us know in the comments below!