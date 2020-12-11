x64 emulator coming to Windows ARM version

Microsoft is finally bringing the x64 emulator for ARM to Windows test users. The company made a statement last September regarding the future of this feature.

This feature offered to Windows Insider test users through the Developer Channel allows users to run 64-bit-based applications that have not yet been compiled for ARM processor devices. Microsoft states that this way you can play Rocket League on devices with ARM-based processors or run productivity applications such as Autodesk’s Sketchbook.

It still seems doubtful whether these will work properly. ARM emulator on Windows did not offer a very good experience in the past. Moreover, the application was found to be working poorly compared to not working at all. The high emulator performance seen in Mac computers with ARM-based Apple M1 processors should not be expected from these computers.

Microsoft has yet to specify when emulation will be coming to major versions of Windows. But he says he looks forward to the feedback from the Windows Insider community.

It should be noted that this was released for a pre-beta operating system version. As a result, it is definitely not a good idea to install the Insider version and emulator on the host where you do your work. However, if you have an ARM-powered Windows device and you can’t wait to run 64-bit apps, you can join the Windows Insider program and follow these instructions to get the emulation working. Let’s face it, if you’re running on Windows ARM, you’re probably fit for the latest lifestyle.



