X3 Pro’s Brand New Brother POCO X4 Pro 5G Announced

POCO has officially announced its new smartphone, the X4 Pro 5G. Introduced within the scope of MWC 2022, the smartphone offers consumers not bad features. Although there is no official statement yet, POCO X4 Pro 5G may also come to the Turkish market.

Mobile World Congress (MWC 2022), one of the most popular technology fairs in the world, has officially started. One of the companies that took the stage within the scope of the events was POCO, the sub-brand of the Chinese technology company Xiaomi. The company presented its new smartphone, which it called X4 Pro 5G, to consumers. So what does POCO’s new smartphone promise to the consumer?

POCO X4 Pro 5G came with a 6.67-inch screen with FHD + resolution. This AMOLED display offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sensitivity of 360 Hz. The front camera, located in the hole above the screen, which has a brightness of 1200 nits, promises 16 MP resolution.

Here comes the POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 processor. This power is supported by up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The phone, which has the Dynamic RAM feature, can also use 3 GB of the storage space as RAM. Thus, the X4 Pro 5G can be used as if it has 11 GB of RAM. While the phone’s 5,000 mAh battery offers 67 watts fast charging support, on the operating system front, we encounter MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

When we look at the back of POCO’s new smartphone, we see a triple camera setup. This camera setup includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

POCO X4 Pro 5G specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120 Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM: 6GB or 8GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Front Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh (67 watt fast charging support)

Operating System: MIUI 13 based on Android 12

POCO has announced that its smartphone with all these features will go on sale in global markets. In other words, there is a possibility that this smartphone will come to Turkey. The company announced the price of its new smartphone as follows:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: $335

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: $390