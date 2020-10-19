X / S: Spencer accepts development effort for two models

The fact that both machines have different specifications will put more work for developers. Developers designing their video games for Xbox Series X will also have to consider Xbox Series S, and vice versa.

Unlike PlayStation 5, whose two models are identical except for the disc player, those from Redmond have chosen to launch different ranges of the same console. The most powerful is focused on 4K resolution, while the S model has been built for users who prefer to jump to the new generation with a more economical system, without a reader and focused on high-definition televisions. However, having several models represents an extra effort for the studios, something that Phil Spencer, head of the division, has recognized in an interview with Kotaku.

“I’m not worried,” Spencer said. The manager has given the PC as an example, where the same game looks different depending on the hardware that it mounts. However, he is aware that developers will need to make an extra effort when moving their games to both Xbox Series X and S. “It’s work, no doubt about it. The fact that there are two types of specifications ”, he continues, is not going to make him become a PR and ensure that it is the same as having a single closed platform. “It is not like that, we do it with the aim of expanding the market.”

The player is in the center

That market expansion that Spencer alludes to revolves around Microsoft’s current strategy, which places the player at the center. The Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud services, as well as the releases of their video games on PC have been established so that users can enjoy their titles regardless of the platform on which they play.

Another surprise from the interview is that some video games will load faster on Xbox Series S than on the most powerful model.



