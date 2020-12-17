X-Men star Ian McKellen receives COVID-19 vaccine

Due to his age, X-Men star Ian McKellen was one of the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.

The article included a photo and video of him receiving the first of two shots of the vaccine, and he will be back in weeks to receive the second. McKellen, who is 81, praised the NHS and said he wants to give them a big hug after that second shot if it’s allowed, of course.

On social media, Ian McKellen posted a link to the article and added the caption “I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would not hesitate to recommend it to anyone.”

“Next time I come over, well no, six days after I come I’m going to give everyone a big hug, is that allowed? I don’t know,” McKellen said.

What does the X-Men star think about the COVID-19 vaccine?

He then spoke a bit more about the NHS, saying, “That’s the real upside to all of this, to look and see what works in this country and what doesn’t, and it seems to me that the NHS is right at the top of the list of institutions. that do work. ”

“Of course, I know I wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the NHS. I’m a little bit older than the NHS, but as a child, having good medical treatment available when it was needed, what a wonderful idea,” McKellen said.

Regarding the vaccination itself, McKellen said: “It is invasive, of course, it looks like a weapon, a needle, but it is not, it is a friend! I would encourage everyone to do the most sensible thing, not just for themselves, but for everyone else because if you’re virus-free that helps everyone else, doesn’t it? “



