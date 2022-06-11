X-Men Return to Their Roots with a Modern, Weird, Twist

Spoilers for Marvel’s Voices: Iceman #2 Ahead

The Krakoan era of the X-Men has made the mutant allegory of LGBTQ+ discrimination more abstract, sinusoidal mutants are now separated from mainstream human society, but Marvel’s Voices: Iceman finally rethinks the real-world similarity between the oppression faced by both Marvel Mutants and queer people from real life. Marvel comics have always used the oppression the X-Men face as a metaphor for marginalizing vulnerable individuals, and it’s heartening to see that Marvel has finally recognized how strange Krakoa really is.

Since its creation by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, two legendary Jewish comic book creators, Marvel’s “Funny Mutants” have faced discrimination and marginalization that reflect the real-life experiences of oppressed communities, first as an allegory of being Jews in America, and then because of racial inequality. , and more recently as an allegory of LGBTQ+ oppression. The subtext allegory has worked incredibly well for decades, but was disrupted by the Scarlet Witch Decimation event in the mid-2000s, and over the past few years it has become a more specific “mutants vs. humans” narrative technique.

When mutants left the mainland and settled on Krakoa during Jonathan Hickman’s famous 2019 relaunch of “X-Men, X-Houses/X-Forces,” the mutant species was able to safely assemble and express itself for the first time, violating social norms. and the judgments imposed on them by humanity. However, because of this, not many implied or explicit anti-queer or racist experiences occur with mutants, which, in truth, is surprising for them, but it makes it difficult to use the common face of the mutants of oppression as an allegory of queer or racial discrimination. That’s where the movie “Voices of Marvel: The Ice Man” appears, written and illustrated by the incredibly talented Luciano Vecchio, when Bobby Drake departs from Krakoa to continue studying not only his sexual orientation, but also his personality as a mutant hero. In Iceman #2, Bobby and his time-traveling ex-boyfriend Romeo are catching up while sightseeing when Iceman is approached by Julian Quintero, a young queer cousin of the Reptilian superhero, who asks Bobby for an autograph, calling him an icon.

Drake assumes that Julio is also a mutant, and that he feels that Bobby is a mutant icon, although in fact Julio is not a mutant and instead views Iceman as a heroic icon of the LGBQTIA+ community. Bobby is incredibly inspired by this wonderful interaction, and it begins to seem to him that he is finally figuring out his place as a gay and mutant hero, which is then juxtaposed with the devastating news of his father’s death. Iceman’s father and mother are known as anti-mutant fanatics, and also do not support Bobby’s homosexuality, and it turns out that his father refused the life-saving medicine created by Krakoa only because he does not like mutants. This emotional juxtaposition between the hatred and oppression that Bobby’s parents feel towards mutants, with the joy he experienced when a young queer man called him a mutant icon, does an important job of bringing the impressive mutant metaphor back into the spotlight. While the mutant metaphor has never been and never will be a perfect allegory of racism or homophobia, it’s nice to see that X-Men screenwriters are allowed to explore more openly the relationship between mutants and queer oppression in the Marvel universe.

Currently, there are several queer comics creators in the X-Office at Marvel, and creators like Marvel’s Voices: Luciano Vecchio from Iceman and Vita Ayala from New Mutants have finally got the opportunity to explicitly show LGBTQ+ personalities and relationships on the page, which gives Marvel the best opportunity to return to the roots of People X as a complex but persistent mutant metaphor of oppression in the real world.